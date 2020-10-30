Amazon to continue India investments post covid-19

BENGALURU : Global e-commerce major Amazon Inc. saw its revenue touch $96.1 billion in the September quarter, up 37% from a year ago, as sales rose.

The company, which declared its results early on Friday morning, clocked net income of $6.3 billion compared to $2.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The company will continue to invest in international markets, especially in India, as volumes grow, said chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky.

“I would say generally we’re still investing ahead of the US in a lot of dimensions internationally (in) things like Prime benefits, things like devices, things like international expansions […] we’re committed to continuing that (level of investments) even after the pandemic and including the international segment, of course, is India, where we’ve had a very strong Prime Day and Diwali is off to a good start," Olsavsky said in an earnings call.

Amazon said that its India arm, Amazon India, which kicked off its month-long ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale on 17 October, saw its sellers and brand partners experiencing the biggest two days of sales in the festival’s history. Amazon India also hosted Prime Day on 6-7 August, during which twice as many customers became Prime members compared to the previous year, the company said.

In the third quarter, international operations of Amazon also registered a profit of $407 million. This comes on the back of strong volume growth in Europe and Japan, as well as with the expansion of its products including Prime Benefits and Echo devices to new geographies, Amazon said. “So we may be putting in a future volume onto this year’s cost structure. So that is probably why you’re starting to see profitability internationally," Olsavsky told analysts on the call.

Since 2013, Amazon Inc. has committed to invest around $6.5 billion in its Indian operations, as its India unit raised a total of ₹1,825 crore across businesses of e-commerce, Amazon.in, and Amazon Pay right before the festive season sales.

With expenses for the company standing at $2.5 billion in the third quarter of 2020, Amazon Inc. now expects its expenditure to climb to $4 billion in the fourth quarter, as it witnesses costs such as marketing expenses coming back.

From July to September, Amazon Inc. also opened up network capacity in its transportation network to meet the heightened consumer demand, hiring 250,000 permanent and full-time workers.

“The largest portion of (P&L) costs relate to continued productivity headwinds in our facilities, including process revisions to allow for social distancing and incremental cost to ramp up new facilities. We expect to grow our fulfilment and logistics network square footage by approximately 50% this year, which includes significant additions to our fulfilment centres and transportation facilities," said Olsavsky.

In India, Amazon announced the expansion of its operations network with 10 new fulfilment centres, 5 new sorting centres, nearly 200 delivery stations, and more than 100,000 seasonal jobs to help meet customer demand during the festive season.

During the earnings call, Amazon said that, internationally, the number of Prime members who stream Prime Video grew by more than 80% year-over-year in the third quarter and international customers more than doubled the hours of content they watch on Prime Video compared to last year. This was on the back of more localized content that Amazon added in its international markets over the past months.

