Amazon to cut 9,000 jobs in second round of layoffs3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 12:11 AM IST
Chief executive officer Andy Jassy announced the cuts internally Monday, saying they would occur in the coming weeks and primarily affect Amazon Web Services, human resources, advertising and the Twitch livestreaming service groups
Amazon.com Inc. is laying off an additional 9,000 employees, adding to cuts that were already the largest round of firings in the company’s history.
