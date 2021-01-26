Amazon to Delhi HC: enforce arbitration order, jail Biyani

In its petition, Amazon alleged that Future Group had obtained financing from the Mukesh Ambani group in violation of the SIAC ruling. “In addition, the petitioner (Amazon) verily believes that the respondents (Future Group and promoters) continue to encumber their shares in FRL (Future Retail Ltd) and allow invocation of pledges on their shares in FRL, in direct contravention of the directions issued by the emergency arbitrator (of SIAC)," Amazon said. In a related development on Monday, SIAC extended its interim stay order on Future-Reliance deal till further modification.