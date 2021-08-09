Amazon to end controversial JV with Narayana Murthy's Catamaran Ventures

In February of 2019, Amazon lowered its stake in Prione to 24%, while Catamaran Ventures raised its holding to 76%. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a group which represents millions of small retailers, alleged that the restructuring was a creative way to circumvent the new rules. Cloudtail now sells under a fourth of all goods sold by Amazon. Both the companies have insisted that they are fully compliant with the law.In recent months, trade groups representing millions of small retailers have demanded that India’s commerce ministry further tighten the rules. When Amazon’s Bezos visited India in early 2020, incensed small store owners demonstrated outside the venue at which he was speaking with “Amazon Go Back" signs.This July, the Indian Sellers Collective, which represents small seller groups, exhorted Murthy in a letter to end the partnership with Amazon. The letter, which was reviewed by Bloomberg News, accused the billionaire of hurting the interests of his own country.“Mr. Murthy has been in cahoots with Amazon through a name-lending arrangement with Cloudtail acting as a front for Amazon’s retail business and defied the objectives of the policies of the Government of India," the Collective wrote. “Just for a fixed fee or returns, Mr. Murthy has sacrificed the interests and livelihood of millions of small traders in India and left them at the mercy of Amazon."

