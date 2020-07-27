Home >Companies >News >Amazon to hire 1,000 IT professionals for new campus in Ireland
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre (REUTERS)
Amazon to hire 1,000 IT professionals for new campus in Ireland

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2020, 03:54 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Amazon will hire professionals like security and data specialists, account managers, technical managers and web service experts for its Dublin campus
  • This will boost Amazon's workforce to 5,000 employees in Ireland

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced on Monday that it will create 1,000 jobs in Ireland and open a new Dublin campus, following an increase in demand for cloud services.

The new roles include a range of engineering roles, as well as security and big data specialists, and program and account managers. Technical management and senior leadership positions in Amazon and Amazon Web Services are also being created.

Amazon is investing in a new 170,000 square foot campus in Dublin’s Charlemont Square that will open in 2022 and be used by Amazon Web Services’ cloud computing employees. The new hires will bring Amazon Ireland’s permanent workforce to 5,000 over the next two years.

“We have seen a surge in demand for cloud services in Ireland and globally, and we are excited to add 1,000 highly skilled roles so we can continue to help our customers to innovate," Mike Beary, country manager for Amazon Web Services Ireland, said in a company statement.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

