Amazon to hold Prime Day event on Oct. 13-14

BENGALURU : Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it would hold its annual shopping event, Prime Day, on Oct. 13 and 14.

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it would hold its annual shopping event, Prime Day, on Oct. 13 and 14.

The company earlier this year postponed the two-day shopping event, started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company earlier this year postponed the two-day shopping event, started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

This year, Amazon is aiming for an early kickstart to the holiday season with the new timing.