Home >Companies >News >Amazon to hold Prime Day event on Oct. 13-14
This year, Amazon is aiming for an early kickstart to the holiday season with the new timing

Amazon to hold Prime Day event on Oct. 13-14

1 min read . 05:29 PM IST Tiyashi Datta , Reuters

Amazon earlier this year postponed the two-day shopping event, started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

BENGALURU : Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it would hold its annual shopping event, Prime Day, on Oct. 13 and 14.

The company earlier this year postponed the two-day shopping event, started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Amazon is aiming for an early kickstart to the holiday season with the new timing.

