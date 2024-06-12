Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Amazon to invest billions in Taiwan cloud infrastructure

Amazon to invest billions in Taiwan cloud infrastructure

Sherry Qin , The Wall Street Journal

Amazon.com will invest billions of dollars in Taiwan over the next 15 years to build data centers

Amazon Web Services, the Seattle-based tech giant’s cloud-computing arm, said late Tuesday that it will launch an AWS infrastructure region in Taiwan by early 2025.

The new infrastructure “will enable organizations to unlock the full potential of the cloud and build with AWS technologies like compute, storage, databases, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence," said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of infrastructure services at AWS.

AWS last month announced its plan to spend $9 billion to expand its cloud services in Singapore and in January unveiled plans to invest $15 billion in Japan to build cloud capacity.

Write to Sherry Qin at sherry.qin@wsj.com

