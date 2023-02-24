Amazon to join India’s ONDC network
Amazon’s vision and commitment for India are closely aligned with ONDC’s objectives of digitally enabling small businesses and providing convenience and choice to customers across the country
New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon announced Friday that it will join the Indian government’s ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) platform, and as part of its initial collaboration will integrate its Smart Commerce and logistics services with the ONDC network.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×