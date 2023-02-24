Amazon to join India’s ONDC network

Last December, at the inauguration of ONDC’s first office in New Delhi, Koshy had said that the network has 26 partners, which is expected to grow by another 125 by February. He added that 200 more platforms are working on technical integration with ONDC, while more than 400 buyers, sellers, and logistics partners are at the paperwork stage. ONDC will charge a small fees from platforms for maintenance and development of the network, Koshy had told Mint.