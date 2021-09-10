Amazon to launch television lineup in push to cement itself in living rooms

Amazon said its Omni Series TVs will be equipped with the company’s Alexa assistant, which will feature “far-field voice controls" that enable customers to ask Alexa questions without a remote, much like the company’s Echo smart speakers. The TVs will be available in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches diagonally and will have 4K resolution. Amazon said its Fire TV 4-Series will support Alexa capabilities available through its Alexa Voice Remote. The more affordable 4-Series TVs will be available in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch models.