Amazon to lay off hundreds of employees in Prime Video, MGM Studios

E-commerce giant Amazon.com will lay off several hundred employees in its Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said a report by Reuters citing an internal note. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We've identified opportunities to reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact," Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, told employees in a note, according to Reuters.

The company will inform the affected staff in the United States on Wednesday and most other regions by the end of the week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last year, the online retail behemoth cut more than 27,000 jobs as part of a wave of US tech layoffs.

In recent years, Amazon has spent aggressively to bolster its media business, including the $8.5 billion deal for MGM and around $465 million on the first season of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" on Prime Video in 2022.

