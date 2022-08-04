Amazon to pay 1 lakh fine for selling sub-standard pressure cookers

Amazon to pay ₹1 lakh fine for selling sub-standard pressure cookers1 min read . 05:58 PM IST
Amazon, which dominates the online retail marketplace, will have to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh for selling pressure cookers, which did not meet quality norms.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), in its order, has advised the e-commerce giant to notify buyers of all these 2,265 pressure cookers sold through its platform, recall the products and reimburse the amount to the consumers.
The CCPA said the pressure cookers were sold in violation to QCO (Quality Control Order), violating the rights of consumers.
The CCPA order read: "Amazon also directed to pay penalty of ₹1,00,000 for allowing sale of pressure cookers in violation to QCO (Quality Control Order) and violating the rights of consumers."
It was observed that around 2,265 pressure cookers not conforming to mandatory standards were sold through Amazon after notification of the QCO.
The total amount earned by the e-comment major on sale of such pressure cookers stand at ₹6,14,825.41.