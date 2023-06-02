Amazon to pay USD 31 mn in Alexa, Ring camera privacy lawsuits1 min read 02 Jun 2023, 07:13 AM IST
Amazon has agreed to pay $25m in civil penalties to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that it violated a child privacy law and deceived parents by keeping kids' voice and location data recorded by its voice assistant Alexa.
