Amazon to rehire laid-off workers for AI roles: ‘A lot has changed since you were….’

Amazon recruiters are reaching out to former employees, including some who were laid off, to encourage them to return, particularly for AI and machine learning roles. The US-based technology and e-commerce giant had announced more than 30,000 job cuts worldwide amid the AI boom in the recent past.

'Swami's Boomerang Reengagement Initiative' One recruiter from Amazon's AI agent organisation, which is overseen by AWS Vice President Swami Sivasubramanian, contacted former employees last month about available AI and machine learning roles. The recruiter described the hiring effort as "Swami's Boomerang Reengagement Initiative."

In another case, an AWS Finance recruiter offered a former employee an expedited interview process that could lead to a job offer. The recruiter also asked whether Amazon's return-to-office policy had contributed to the employee's decision to leave the company. "A lot has changed since you were here, and there's some really compelling work happening across AI/ML right now," one email read.

Haley Silva, speaking on behalf of Amazon, confirmed to Business Insider that rehiring former employees is a well-established practice across the company.

Silva said former Amazon employees who were previously laid off could also be considered for available roles. However, she clarified that the company's outreach is based on current hiring needs and available positions, rather than an attempt to bring back employees who left because of the return-to-office policy.

She added that Amazon's workplace attendance requirements remain unchanged.

"We're always interested in connecting with talented people — both new candidates and former Amazonians — for open roles," Silva said.

Amazon layoffs in 2026 According to data from Layoffs.fyi, Amazon was in second place among companies with the highest number of layoffs, with 17,267 job cuts so far.

In April this year, the company announced that it would temporarily shut a warehouse in Homestead, Florida, eliminating more than 600 jobs. The job cuts were set to begin in July and continue through September. In May, additional job cuts were announced in the Selling Partner Services organisation.

Tech layoffs rise globally Amazon is not the only major technology company to report workforce reductions. Some of the world's biggest technology companies, including Oracle, Dell, Meta, Microsoft and PayPal, have also recorded high numbers of layoffs so far this year.