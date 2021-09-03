Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amazon to roll out its own TV in US by October: Report

Amazon to roll out its own TV in US by October: Report

The tech giant had already launched an AmazonBasics TV in India late last year.
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Livemint

The TVs, which will be powered by voice assistant Alexa, are currently designed and manufactured by third parties

E-commerce giant Amazon Inc is planning to launch its Amazon-branded TV in the United States as soon as October, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The launch, involving teams from Amazon Devices and Lab126, has been in the works for almost two years, according to people familiar with the matter.

The TVs, which will be powered by voice assistant Alexa, are currently designed and manufactured by third parties, one of which is TCL, the report added.

The tech giant had already launched an AmazonBasics TV in India late last year.

 

