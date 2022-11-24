Amazon to shut down online learning academy in India1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 02:59 PM IST
- Amazon India said it had decided to discontinue Amazon Academy ‘in a phased manner to take care of current customers’
Less than two years of its launch, Amazon India on Thursday said it would shut down its online learning platform for high-school students in the country starting from August 2023. The Amazon Academy platform was launched in January last year to help students preparing for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination).