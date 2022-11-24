Less than two years of its launch, Amazon India on Thursday said it would shut down its online learning platform for high-school students in the country starting from August 2023. The Amazon Academy platform was launched in January last year to help students preparing for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination).

The ecommerce giant also said that it will refund the full fee to those enrolled in the current academic session.

The platform was launched amid a boom in virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon Academy offered coaching for competitive exams including JEE, which allows entry into top engineering colleges across India.

Based on an assessment, the world's largest online retailer said in a statement that it had decided to discontinue Amazon Academy "in a phased manner to take care of current customers".

However, the company said that customers will have access to full course material online for an extended period of a year, until October 2024.

"The online preparation offering will equip students with in-depth knowledge and practice routines required for the JEE, through curated learning material, live lectures and comprehensive assessments in Math, Physics and Chemistry," the company had said during its launch.

The company had also collaborated with education group Sri Chaitanya to introduce full syllabus courses for joint entrance exam (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants.

The winding down comes at a time when multiple edtech companies are reeling under the pressure of schools and coaching centres reopening across India after coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Back in October, edtech major Byju's had said it would sack 2,500 of its employees as it pushes to turn profitable. Other players including Unacademy, Toppr, WhiteHat Jr, and Vedantu had also announced layoffs earlier this year.

With agency inputs

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.