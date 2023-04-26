AWS, like much of the rest of Amazon, expanded its headcount rapidly as the pandemic boosted demand for digital services. “Given this rapid growth, as well as the overall business and macroeconomic climate, it is critical that we focus on identifying and putting our resources behind our top priorities—those things that matter most to customers and that will move the needle for our business," Selipsky said. “In many cases this means team members are shifting the projects, initiatives or teams on which they work; however, in other cases it has resulted in these role eliminations."