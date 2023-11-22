Amazon to transport cargo packages via river Ganga, inks MoU with IWAI
Amazon India is expanding its supply chain to include navigable inland waterways spanning 14,500 km, comprising rivers, canals, backwaters, and creeks through this deal.
Amazon Seller Services and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on 22 November signed an agreement to boost cargo movement along the Ganga, reported Hindustan Times, adding, a pilot programme is set to launch on the Patna-Kolkata water route.
