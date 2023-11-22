Amazon to transport cargo packages via river Ganga, inks MoU with IWAI

Amazon Seller Services and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on 22 November signed an agreement to boost cargo movement along the Ganga, reported Hindustan Times, adding, a pilot programme is set to launch on the Patna-Kolkata water route. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Amazon India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IWAI to facilitate containerized cargo movement and establish a network for cargo shipment on inland waterways.

Amazon India is expanding its supply chain to include navigable inland waterways spanning 14,500 km, comprising rivers, canals, backwaters, and creeks through this deal.

In January this year, Amazon already has a dedicated air cargo network in India with the launch of Amazon Air.

"This MoU with Amazon India marks a significant step towards harnessing the potential of India's inland water transport. Our focus is on increasing cargo movement through river systems, which is a more sustainable and economical mode of transport," said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Sustainable transportation alternative: Water transport is recognized as one of the most environmentally friendly modes of transportation, according to a World Bank Report. This mode consumes significantly less fuel compared to rail and road – 18.5 percent and 91.6 percent less, respectively.

The Centre has initiated Sagarmala which has 113 projects valued at ₹7,030 crore, focusing on RoRo/RoPax and Inland Water Transport to bolster water transport in India.

Among these, 15 projects totaling ₹1,100 crore have been completed, while 32 projects amounting to ₹3,900 crore are currently in progress.

The ministry has outlined ambitious goals, aiming to increase inland water transport volumes by more than 200 MMT (million metric tons) by 2030. Furthermore, they aspire to achieve a substantial target of surpassing 500 MMT by 2047, as stated in the official release.

With agency inputs.

