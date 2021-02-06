Amazon union election to proceed as labor board denies delay request

The National Labor Relations Board denied Amazon’s request Friday, saying the company didn’t raise any substantial issues warranting review of the election. The online shopping giant asked the board in late January to postpone the union vote scheduled to begin Monday at its facility in Bessemer, Ala. Amazon also asked authorities to reconsider allowing mail-in voting due to the pandemic. The workers have until late March to return their ballots in an election that could reshape Amazon’s relationship with its hourly employees.

