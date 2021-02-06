Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Amazon union election to proceed as labor board denies delay request
File Photo: Amazon, which has long opposed unions, launched a website to encourage employees to vote against unionizing

Amazon union election to proceed as labor board denies delay request

3 min read . 12:28 AM IST Sebastian Herrera , The Wall Street Journal

Election at Alabama warehouse set to be completed by late March

Federal labor authorities rejected Amazon.com Inc.’s request to delay a union election at one of its warehouses in Alabama, clearing the way for thousands of workers to begin casting their votes this month.

The National Labor Relations Board denied Amazon’s request Friday, saying the company didn’t raise any substantial issues warranting review of the election. The online shopping giant asked the board in late January to postpone the union vote scheduled to begin Monday at its facility in Bessemer, Ala. Amazon also asked authorities to reconsider allowing mail-in voting due to the pandemic. The workers have until late March to return their ballots in an election that could reshape Amazon’s relationship with its hourly employees.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.