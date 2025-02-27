Amazon unveils its first quantum computing chip
SummaryFollowing Google and Microsoft’s quantum computing announcements, the tech giant says its new chip will lead to more reliable quantum computers.
Amazon.com’s cloud-computing business on Thursday unveiled its first-ever quantum computing chip, which it claims marks an important step in the development of useful, reliable quantum computers.
