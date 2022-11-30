Amazon unveils supply-chain, cloud services drawing on its retail arm1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 01:35 AM IST
Amazon's cloud division unveiled a service to alert businesses when inventories are low and help them address supply issues
Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday announced software drawing on its retail expertise in an effort to boost sales to businesses and remain the largest cloud-computing provider ahead of Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google.