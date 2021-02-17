Amazon used secret ways to flout rules

Some 33 Amazon sellers accounted for about a third of the value of all goods sold on the company’s website in early 2019. Another two big sellers – merchants in which Amazon had indirect stakes– accounted for around 35% of the platform’s revenue in early 2019. That meant 35 of Amazon’s over 400,000 sellers in India at the time accounted for around two-thirds of its online sales.

