Amazon.com Inc. and Visa Inc. reached an agreement allowing customers to use Visa credit cards across the online retailer’s websites and shops, the companies said, resolving a monthslong dispute.

Amazon in November told customers it would stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the U.K. starting in January because of the card network’s high fees. Last month, Amazon said it would allow customers to keep using their cards past that date while it negotiated an agreement with Visa.

A Visa spokesman on Thursday said the company “was pleased to have reached a broad, global agreement with Amazon." He said Visa would be accepted at all Amazon stores and sites, and that the two companies would work together on product and technology initiatives related to payments. An Amazon spokesman said the retailer is committed to offering customers a convenient payment experience that offers choice.

The companies didn’t provide specifics of the deal.

As part of the agreement, Amazon will also drop surcharges it had imposed on Visa credit-card purchases in Singapore and Australia.

When a shopper pays with a credit card, the merchant pays a fee to the bank that issued it. The fees, which can often run 2% or more, are set by card networks including Visa, Mastercard Inc. and American Express Co.

Amazon’s Singapore unit on Nov. 1 last year began imposing a 0.5% surcharge on purchases made with Visa cards. It had also told customers that to avoid the charge, they could use debit cards or a “non-Visa credit card like Mastercard, Amex or UnionPay"—essentially pointing shoppers to Visa’s direct rivals. On Thursday, Amazon informed customers that Visa credit-card purchases on its Singapore website would no longer incur a surcharge, and included a link for people to add or manage their payment methods.

Amazon and other retailers rely heavily on credit cards and other digital payments and are especially sensitive to interchange fees. Card networks typically impose higher fees on online purchases because they are deemed more vulnerable to fraud.

Amazon has said higher interchange fees on credit-card transactions mean higher prices for shoppers. The fees have stayed high or risen, Amazon said in November, despite technological advances that should have sent them lower.

At the time, Visa said it was “disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice."

