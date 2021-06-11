Amazon wants employees to return to office 3 days a week in September

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant follows other tech peers in setting a flexible, hybrid model to appease employees who have become accustomed to working from home while also fostering the collaboration and creativity that comes from bringing staff together. Earlier this week, International Business Machines Corp. also told U.S. employees that company offices would be reopened beginning Sept. 7, and Facebook Inc. encouraged workers to return “at least half the time" when its U.S. offices fully reopen in October. Apple Inc. said employees should begin returning to offices in early September for at least three days a week.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}