Amazon wants its NFL coverage to come in different flavors4 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 07:35 PM IST
Company to have comedy group Dude Perfect call some ‘Thursday Night Football’ games in bid to expand reach
Company to have comedy group Dude Perfect call some ‘Thursday Night Football’ games in bid to expand reach
Amazon.com Inc. is looking to draw in new audiences to its “Thursday Night Football" coverage by having a group of guys known for their comedy routines and trick shots call some of its games.