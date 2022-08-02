Amazon wants its NFL coverage to come in different flavors

Amazon’s coming “Thursday Night Football" schedule begins on Sept. 15, and the company has yet to announce which games Dude Perfect will host in an alternate stream. Amazon plans to make further announcements for more alternate feeds, with the goal of having one or two alternate feeds in addition to the main broadcast each week. There will also be a Spanish-language alternate stream, and all feeds will be available on the social-media platform Twitch on top of Prime Video. Twitch is also owned by Amazon.

