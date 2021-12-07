Amazon warehouses are no silver bullet for tired shopping malls

Some owners are looking for the exit. Europe-based Unibail Rodamco Westfield in particular wants to get rid of certain U.S. assets to pay down debt it shouldered in 2018 to buy Westfield’s portfolio, including the namesake malls in New York and San Francisco. Its borrowings are now equivalent to 16.6 times projected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Reducing that to its target of nine times would allow the company to concentrate on its more attractive European business and might revive interest in its stock, which is down almost 60% since the start of 2020.