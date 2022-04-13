Amazon warns Future against holding meetings to approve assets sale to Reliance

"Any attempt to defeat the injunctions and seek to vote on the basis of forged documents, in light of Amazon's categorical denial that it has not given its consent to either the directors of Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL) or any representatives of FCPL or the promoters would amount to taking cognizance of a forged document with the intent to deceive and cheat, which would render all parties, whether acting directly or abetting such act liable to actions in accordance with law," it said.