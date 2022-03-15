This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amazon wins EU antitrust nod for $8.5 billion MGM acquisition
1 min read.10:44 PM ISTFoo Yun Chee, Reuters
The EU competition enforcer said it had looked into the overlaps between Amazon and MGM in audio-visual content and found that the combined market shares are low and the presence of strong rivals
Amazon on Tuesday gained unconditional EU antitrust approval for its proposed $8.5 billion acquisition of US movie studio MGM, a move that will help it better compete with streaming rivals Netflix and Disney .
The European Commission said the deal would not pose competition concerns in Europe, confirming a Reuters story on March 9.