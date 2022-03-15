Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Amazon wins EU antitrust nod for $8.5 billion MGM acquisition

Amazon wins EU antitrust nod for $8.5 billion MGM acquisition

Analysts said the deal would boost Amazon's video streaming service
1 min read . 10:44 PM IST Foo Yun Chee, Reuters

The EU competition enforcer said it had looked into the overlaps between Amazon and MGM in audio-visual content and found that the combined market shares are low and the presence of strong rivals

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon on Tuesday gained unconditional EU antitrust approval for its proposed $8.5 billion acquisition of US movie studio MGM, a move that will help it better compete with streaming rivals Netflix and Disney .

Amazon on Tuesday gained unconditional EU antitrust approval for its proposed $8.5 billion acquisition of US movie studio MGM, a move that will help it better compete with streaming rivals Netflix and Disney .

The European Commission said the deal would not pose competition concerns in Europe, confirming a Reuters story on March 9.

The European Commission said the deal would not pose competition concerns in Europe, confirming a Reuters story on March 9.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The EU competition enforcer said it had looked into the overlaps between Amazon and MGM in audio-visual content and found that the combined market shares are low and the presence of strong rivals.

"The addition of MGM's content into Amazon's Prime Video offer would not have a significant impact on Amazon's position as provider of marketplace services," the Commission said.

Analysts said the deal would boost Amazon's video streaming service and attract people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which offers fast shipping and encourages consumers to shop more regularly.

MGM has the rights to James Bond, one of the most lucrative franchises in film history that's earned nearly $7 billion at the box office globally.

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!