Amazon wins interim relief as Future-Reliance deal put on hold

US retail giant Amazon on Sunday secured a major relief against the proposed ₹24,713-crore combination of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and Future Group’s retail and wholesale business after a Singapore arbitration panel ruled that the two parties could not go ahead with the transaction for the time being. The Jeff Bezos-led company had claimed that Reliance-Future deal violated a non-compete clause it had with the Kishore Biyani Group. The two parties had then agreed to go for arbitration.

The arbitration panel was a single-judge bench headed by V. K. Rajah. The panel has barred Future Retail from taking any step to dispose or encumber its assets or issuing any securities to secure any funding from a restricted party. The parties will have to wait for further orders from the Tribunal, when constituted, Rajah said in his order.

The current order gives Amazon seven days to provide a cross-undertaking in damages to Future.

“The majority respondents (Future Group) have asserted that the “horse has bolted" and that, consequently, the claimant no longer has any legitimate interests meriting protection. This is incorrect. The horse has not bolted, even though the respondents have opened the stable door. Even assuming that the “horse has bolted", it is apparent that the respondents are contractually obliged to work with the claimant to cajole the “unruly horse" to return to its stable", the court order said, a copy of which was seen by Mint.

The arbitration ruling gives Amazon a big relief as a Future-Reliance amalgamation, riding on Reliance Jio’s over 400 million mobile users and a staggering retail presence of the combine, would have posed serious competition to the online retailer.

The US giant has been trying to build its presence in the offline retail space in I to complement its strong online presence.

“We welcome the award of the emergency arbitrator. We remain committed to an expeditious conclusion of the arbitration process," an Amazon spokesperson said.

A senior Supreme Court advocate told Mint it would now be difficult for Future Group to successfully challenge the order.

In a deal announced on 29 August, Reliance Industries Ltd subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd had said it would acquire retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of the Future Group for a lump-sum aggregate consideration of ₹24,713 crore. The deal included close to 1,800 stores across Future Group's Big Bazaar, FBB, Easyday, Central, Foodhall formats that are spread in over 420 cities in India.

Amazon holds a 49% stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd, which gives it a minority stake in Future Retail. Curbs on foreign direct investment prevent Amazon from taking more than a 51% stake in a multi-brand retailer. FDI in multi-brand retail is a sensitive issue in India, attracting wide concerns over the hurt it could cause small traders and businesses.

While going for arbitration, Amazon has been ready to help the debt-laden Biyani company, its concerns over the heft the deal gives Reliance Retail behind its offer to the Future Group.

“Future Group will be catering faster to RIL’s JioMart customers and not Amazon’s if the deal happens. This will put Amazon’s business at stake and make Amazon’s holding in Future Coupons redundant," a person familiar with the Bezos company’s India plans had told Mint earlier.

Biyani had little option but to go for a deal with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail after the covid-induced lockdown accentuated troubles at the debt-laden retailer. As of 30 September 2019, the combined debt of Future Group’s listed companies increased to ₹12,778 crore from ₹10,951 crore as on 31 March 2019, Mint had reported earlier.

A Business Standard report earlier this month had quoted Biyani as saying that the homegrown retail major lost nearly ₹7,000 crore revenue in first three-four months of the pandemic due to closing of stores, which led him to sell his business to RIL.

Amazon was advised by law firms P&A Law Offices and AZB Partners while Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Future Group.

