Amazon wins interim relief as Future-Reliance deal put on hold

“The majority respondents (Future Group) have asserted that the “horse has bolted" and that, consequently, the claimant no longer has any legitimate interests meriting protection. This is incorrect. The horse has not bolted, even though the respondents have opened the stable door. Even assuming that the “horse has bolted", it is apparent that the respondents are contractually obliged to work with the claimant to cajole the “unruly horse" to return to its stable", the court order said, a copy of which was seen by Mint.