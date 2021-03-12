Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Amazon won’t sell books framing LGBTQ+ identities as mental illnesses

Amazon won’t sell books framing LGBTQ+ identities as mental illnesses

The logo of Amazon
3 min read . 12:39 PM IST Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg, The Wall Street Journal

  • Company states policy in response to several Republican senators’ inquiry over recent removal of book by conservative author

Amazon.com Inc. said it recently removed a three-year-old book about transgender issues from its platforms because it decided not to sell books that frame transgender and other sexual identities as mental illnesses.

The company explained its decision in a letter Thursday to Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Mike Lee of Utah, Mike Braun of Indiana and Josh Hawley of Missouri, which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The senators had written last month to Chief Executive Jeff Bezos requesting an explanation of why “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment" was no longer available on Amazon nor on its Kindle and Audible platforms.

