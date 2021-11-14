Amazon worker group in New York withdraws petition for union election

Amazon Labor Union has organized at four facilities on Staten Island, with the focus on an Amazon fulfillment center that it said employs about 5,000 workers. The union, which says it is independent and worker-led, said it had collected more than 2,000 signatures to show support for an election. The group has sought to achieve higher wages, create safer working conditions and increase paid time off, breaks and medical-leave options, among other goals.

