Amazon workers sue over covid-19 brought home from warehouse

But Wednesday’s lawsuit claims Amazon has only “sought to create a facade of compliance" and continued with unsafe practices. Workers “continue to work at dizzying speeds, even if doing so prevents them from socially distancing, washing their hands, and sanitizing their work spaces," according to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs also say Amazon punishes employees who complain about workplace safety and tells workers to avoid informing others if they become infected. Amazon has told employees its contact tracing consists only of reviewing its surveillance footage, rather than interviewing infected workers about their interactions, the lawsuit says.