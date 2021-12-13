Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amazon-backed grocer More Retail weighing India IPO at $5 billion value

Amazon-backed grocer More Retail weighing India IPO at $5 billion value

The company operates over 600 retail stores including supermarkets and hypermarkets, selling groceries and daily household products from cooking oil to Indian spices (image for representation).
1 min read . 05:36 PM IST Bloomberg

  • More Retail could raise as much as $500 million in a listing, which would consist largely of new shares

More Retail Pvt., an Indian grocery chain backed by Amazon.com Inc., is considering an initial public offering that could value the company at as much as $5 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is weighing a first-time share sale in Mumbai as early as June, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. More Retail could raise as much as $500 million in a listing, which would consist largely of new shares, one of the people said.

Witzig Advisory Services Pvt. acquired More Retail in 2019 from billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Aditya Birla Group, according to the retail chain’s website. Witzig is owned by Amazon and Samara Capital Partners.

Deliberations are at an early stage and details such as the timing and size could change, the people said. A representative for Samara Capital declined to comment, while a representative for More Retail did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 25-year-old company operates more than 600 retail stores including supermarkets and hypermarkets, selling groceries and daily household products from cooking oil to Indian spices, the website shows.

More Retail would join a strong pipeline of Indian companies considering IPOs next year. State-backed insurance giant Life Insurance Corp. of India, as well as Flipkart Online Services Pvt., the Indian e-commerce firm controlled by Walmart Inc. and digital education startup Byju’s are among the firms preparing for first-time share sales.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

