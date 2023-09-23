Amazon-CCI row: E-commerce giant gets brief respite as SC schedules hearing for December1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 12:35 AM IST
Supreme Court grants respite to Amazon, final hearing on plea scheduled for December; interim order continues.
The Supreme Court granted a brief respite to Amazon on Friday, scheduling the final hearing on a plea filed by the e-commerce giant for December. The Competition Commission of India had imposed a ₹202-crore penalty on the company over its 2019 deal with Future Coupons. The apex court said that the 'protection' provided to the US-based firm will continue till the next hearing.