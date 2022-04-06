This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / Companies / News / Amazon-Future dispute: SC orders resumption of arbitration over FRL merger with Reliance Retail
Amazon-Future dispute: SC orders resumption of arbitration over FRL merger with Reliance Retail
1 min read.12:43 PM ISTAgencies
Amazon-Future dispute: The bench said the SIAC tribunal would pass an appropriate order on a plea of FRL filed under a provision of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: The Supreme Court today ordered the resumption of arbitral proceedings before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). tribunal over Future Retail's merger deal to the tune of ₹24,500 crore with Reliance Retail Ltd.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The Supreme Court today ordered the resumption of arbitral proceedings before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). tribunal over Future Retail's merger deal to the tune of ₹24,500 crore with Reliance Retail Ltd.
A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the consent of US e-commerce major Amazon and Future group over the resumption of arbitral proceedings before SIAC.
A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the consent of US e-commerce major Amazon and Future group over the resumption of arbitral proceedings before SIAC.
The bench said the SIAC tribunal would pass an appropriate order on a plea of FRL filed under a provision of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act which provides for passing an order if the “arbitral tribunal finds that the continuation of the proceedings has for any other reason become unnecessary or impossible."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, the apex court had asked the Future Group and Amazon to jointly urge the Delhi High Court to first hear the enforcement petitions of Amazon which also relate to the preservation of assets of FRL.
Amazon had moved the top court against the January 5 order of the Delhi High Court, which stayed the proceedings before the arbitral tribunal over Future Retail's merger deal with Reliance Retail.
Amazon and Future Group are engaged in multi-forum litigation on the issue of FRL's merger deal with Reliance Retail Ltd after the US e-commerce giant dragged FRL into arbitration at the SIAC in October 2020.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!