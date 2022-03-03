Mumbai: In what could spell the end of a protracted legal battle, the Supreme Court on Thursday suggested mediation in the tussle between Future Group and Amazon over the former’s proposed asset sale deal worth ₹24,713 crore with Reliance Industries. The two parties have agreed and have time till 15 March to explore a settlement via negotiations.

A bench led by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked “We feel instead of all these proceedings do you want a dialogue or want a mediation kind of a thing?" The top court is also willing to hear the matter on merits, it added.

This comes after Gopal Subramanium representing Amazon suggested the court that instead of going through unending legal proceedings both Amazon and Future Group can have discussions to resolve the matter.

Interestingly, both Future and Amazon have taken the court's suggestion positively and are ready to discuss the matter amicably.

The Supreme Court on Thursday was considering a plea by e-commerce giant Amazon against a Delhi High Court stay on proceedings before a Singapore arbitral tribunal against Future group's ₹ 24,713 crore proposed deal with Reliance.

Meanwhile, the court also said the Delhi High Court and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal will not pass any withholding matters with respect to Future-Amazon and Amazon- CCI case.

The matter will now be heard by the top court on 15 March.

Harish Salve, senior counsel for Future Group said that there has been a Reuters news report that suggested Amazon is likely to file criminal proceedings against Future Group, for allowing transfer of assets to Reliance Industries, despite a legal prohibition.

Following this, Salve asked the court to direct Amazon on not proceeding with such a case.

This follows Reliance's takeover of nearly 500 of Future's stores, which have been rebranded by Reliance.

To which Amazon counsel clarified that the news report was incorrect and that it will not go ahead with any such criminal proceedings.

