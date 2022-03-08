Amazon-Future-RIL JV option  on  the  table

On the table are proposals that include a tripartite joint venture with Reliance Industries Ltd, which proposed to buy troubled Future Group’s assets for ₹24,713 crore, two people aware of the settlement options said on condition of anonymity. However, any settlement between Amazon and Future may ultimately hinge on the decision of Future’s lenders to whom Kishore Biyani owes at least $3 billion, they said.

