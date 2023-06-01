Amazon's 1,900 employees to protest layoffs, WFO mandate, climate impact in mass walkout3 min read 01 Jun 2023, 05:18 PM IST
The protest by the amazon employees comes a week after Amazon's annual shareholder meeting and a month after a policy took effect returning workers to the office three days per week
Amazon employees are protesting the company's massive layoffs which saw a gargantuan number -27000 employees forced to leave. The employees are set to stage walkout protesting the company's lack of progress on climate goals and an inequitable return-to-office mandate during a lunchtime demonstration at its Seattle headquarters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×