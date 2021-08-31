Amazon’s $1 bn delivery service partner programme gets a revamp

“The current version is an extension to our existing programme, as we want to ensure that more aspiring entrepreneurs start their delivery companies. We look to offer key technology and business tools to our delivery service partners, so that they can focus on scaling the core operations of their business. We believe that these tools are important for forming a strong foundation for their business," said Akhil Saxena, vice president-customer fulfilment, APAC, MENA and LATAM, Amazon said in an interaction with Mint.