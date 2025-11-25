Amazon's $50 billion plan - AWS to boost AI, supercomputing for US government agencies — What we know

US-based technology giant Amazon announced its plans to invest up to $50 billion into the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and supercomputing capabilities for the US government agencies through its Amazon Web Services (AWS), according to an official announcement.

Amazon's investment in the expansion is aimed at improving the discovery and decision-making ability of the government agencies as they integrate their simulation and modeling data with AI, autonomous experimental steering and real-time feedback loops.

“Our investment in purpose-built government AI and cloud infrastructure will fundamentally transform how federal agencies leverage supercomputing,” said AWS CEO Matt Garman. “This investment removes the technology barriers that have held government back and further positions America to lead in the AI era.”

What will the US government agencies gain? Amazon Web Services' (AWS) up to $50 billion investment is set to add nearly 1.3 gigawatts of AI and supercomputing capacity across AWS Top Secret, AWS Secret, and AWS GovCloud (US) Regions.

The company will build data centres with advanced computing and networking technology power as part of its expansion efforts. According to the official announcement, the federal government agencies will gain expanded access to AWS's comprehensive AI services, including Amazon SageMaker AI, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Nova, and Anthropic Claude, among other things.

“These new capabilities will be available to existing and future U.S. government customers across AWS Top Secret, AWS Secret, and GovCloud (US) Regions, strengthening America's AI leadership and giving federal agencies the secure, scalable infrastructure they need for the next era of innovation,” the company said in its announcement.

The investment will also contribute to critical US government and industrial base missions ranging from national security to scientific research and innovation, which includes autonomous systems development, cybersecurity, energy innovation, and healthcare research.

According to a recent report from CNBC, Amazon's move comes after Meta and Anthropic's decision to expand AI data centres in the United States, and Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank's plan to invest $500 billion in the country's AI infrastructure.

Amazon share price Amazon share price jumped more than 1% to $228.64 during the intraday trading session on Tuesday as of 11:53 a.m. (IST), compared to $226.28 at the previous US stock market session, according to the MarketWatch data.

Shares of the tech and e-commerce giant have given more than 43% returns in the last five years, and over 14% returns in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Amazon shares are trading 4.39% higher in 2025.

The shares of Amazon hit their 52-week high level at $258.60, while the 52-week low level stood at $161.38, according to the MarketWatch data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at $2.42 trillion as of the stock market session on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.