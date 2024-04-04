Amazon's AI-based 'just walk out' checkout tech was powered by 1,000 Indian workers manually, say reports
Amazon's celebrated ‘Just Walk Out’ technology, allowing customers to seamlessly bypass checkouts, had a surprising reliance on an overseas workforce. The information revealed that around 1,000 employees in India manually reviewed up to 70% of Just Walk Out transactions in 2022
Amazon's celebrated 'Just Walk Out' technology, which allowed customers to bypass traditional checkouts at its stores, secretly relied on Indian human workers manually doing the job, according to a recent report in Business Insider.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message