Amazon's cloud business grows 39%, but $42 billion in cash flows out: Is AI spending becoming too expensive?

Amazon's cloud business is growing at its fastest pace in nearly five years, but its massive AI spending spree is putting pressure on cash flows, which further raises questions about the cost of the technology race.
The company in its quarterly report declared that Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue increased 39.3% year-on-year to $46 billion in the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, taking its annualised revenue run rate to $184 billion. However, the company's free cash flow turned negative, recording an outflow of $42.4 billion for the trailing 12 months, driven primarily by a year-over-year increase of $94.8 billion in purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sales and incentives.
“This increase primarily reflects investments in artificial intelligence,” the report said.
Amazon said the decline was driven primarily by a $94.8 billion year-on-year increase in purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sales and incentives. The increase primarily reflected investments in artificial intelligence.
Amazon expects to spend $220 billion on capital expenditure this year, primarily on investments in artificial intelligence.
The company is seeking to strengthen its position in the global AI race through AWS, which remains the world's largest cloud computing provider, ahead of Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.
"Our AWS investment in functionality and infrastructure is working, with over 39% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 ($184 billion revenue run rate) and projected revenue growth rates of over 40% both in 2027 and in 2028," CEO Andy Jassy said.
The company is also expanding its proprietary AI chip business. Amazon said in July that its AI cloud and chips businesses each exceeded $25 billion in annual revenue run rates, representing triple-digit percentage growth.
Demand for its proprietary Trainium chips is "strong", Jassy said on a call with analysts on Thursday. Amazon intends to make them more broadly available late next year.
Despite AWS's strong performance, Amazon's third-quarter results missed analyst expectations on revenue and profit.
The company recorded $201.9 billion in total revenue and $20.7 billion in profit in the third quarter, below expectations of $202.2 billion and $21.5 billion, respectively, according to FactSet.
Revenue from advertising services also fell short, reaching $19.6 billion versus $20.8 billion expected.
Net income declined from $21.2 billion in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to pre-tax gains of $9.5 billion from Amazon's investments in Anthropic in the third quarter of 2025.
For the fourth quarter, Amazon said it expects net sales to fall between $240 billion and $247 billion, a 12% to 16% increase compared with the year-ago period. Analysts were expecting $244.16 billion.
Amazon shares fell more than 7% in after-hours trading on Thursday following the results.