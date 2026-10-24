Amazon's cloud is nearly sold out through 2027. Can its AI spending keep up with demand?

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has sold out most of its cloud computing capacity for 2027, with a substantial portion of 2028 capacity already committed, as surging artificial intelligence demand outpaces its infrastructure expansion, chief executive Andy Jassy said.

Speaking on a video podcast with Andreessen Horowitz co-founder Ben Horowitz and general partner Erik Torenberg, Jassy said Amazon was struggling to meet demand from AI laboratories and enterprise customers, despite plans to spend about $220 billion on capital expenditure in 2026.

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“2027 is largely sold out. We always leave a certain amount for on demand and our inference [service] Bedrock, or EC2, but largely sold out all the big chunks. A good chunk of 2028 is sold out,” Jassy said.

He added that Amazon could justify investing more to meet demand, with much of its 2026 cloud capacity already booked.

AWS capacity sold out as AI demand grows The comments highlight the growing pressure on cloud providers to supply the computing power needed to develop and run AI systems. AWS offers cloud infrastructure through services including Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which provides virtual servers, and Amazon Bedrock, which gives customers access to AI models.

Jassy described AI demand as a “barbell”. AI laboratories are consuming computing resources on an unprecedented scale, while businesses are using AI for specific tasks such as customer service and fraud detection. The middle of the market, where everyday business software has yet to adopt AI widely, remains largely untapped.

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He expects this segment could eventually become the largest source of demand as businesses expand their use of AI.

Amazon says AI inference costs must fall The cost of inference, the computing required when an AI model responds to a prompt or performs a task, remains a barrier to wider adoption.

Also Read | AWS, Nvidia to deploy 2 million additional AI GPUs across data centres by 2028

“It's still an order of magnitude too expensive in my opinion for it to be used as pervasively as possible,” Jassy said, suggesting costs need to fall roughly tenfold for AI to become more widely used.

Amazon is developing its own chips to improve performance and reduce computing costs. Jassy compared the effort with the company's earlier decision to develop Graviton processors when it sought better performance per dollar from server chips.

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“We saw that same movie in the AI space,” he said.

Amazon Trainium chips target AI computing costs Amazon is positioning its Trainium chips as a lower-cost option for AI computing. Jassy said they offer 30% to 40% better price-performance than comparable processors.

Amazon has disclosed more than $225 billion in future Trainium revenue commitments, including agreements involving Anthropic and OpenAI. Jassy also credited Amazon's investment in Anthropic with supporting its chip efforts.

He described the acquisition of chip design firm Annapurna Labs more than a decade ago as potentially the best deal in Amazon's history. The company helped develop both Trainium and Graviton.

Amazon is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on October 29, when investors will look for further details on cloud growth and infrastructure spending.

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(With Reuters Inputs)

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