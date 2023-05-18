AWS commits $12.7 billion investment in Indian Cloud Infrastructure, plans to create over 130,000 jobs2 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of Amazon.com Inc, said on Thursday it plans to invest $12.7 billion in India by 2030 to build its cloud infrastructure, Reuters reported.
Amazon's cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has revealed its intention to invest USD 12.7 billion in cloud infrastructure in India by 2030. The aim is to meet the increasing demand for cloud services in the country. According to AWS, this investment in data center infrastructure is expected to support an average of 131,700 full-time equivalent jobs annually in Indian businesses.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×