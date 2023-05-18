Home/ Companies / News/  AWS commits $12.7 billion investment in Indian Cloud Infrastructure, plans to create over 130,000 jobs
AWS commits $12.7 billion investment in Indian Cloud Infrastructure, plans to create over 130,000 jobs

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo (REUTERS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of Amazon.com Inc, said on Thursday it plans to invest $12.7 billion in India by 2030 to build its cloud infrastructure, Reuters reported.

Amazon's cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has revealed its intention to invest USD 12.7 billion in cloud infrastructure in India by 2030. The aim is to meet the increasing demand for cloud services in the country. According to AWS, this investment in data center infrastructure is expected to support an average of 131,700 full-time equivalent jobs annually in Indian businesses.

The fresh outlay will include spending in construction, server computers and telecommunications infrastructure, it said. 

To fuel its web services business, Amazon said it has trained more than 4 million people in India with cloud skills since 2017 and invested in six utility-scale renewable energy projects, AWS said. 

According to AWS, its presence in India has a positive impact on various aspects of the local economy, including the development of the workforce, training and skill-building opportunities, community engagement, and sustainability initiatives. The company currently operates two data centre infrastructure regions in India: the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, which was launched in 2016, and the recently launched AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region in November 2022.

AWS adds that the establishment of two AWS Regions in India offers customers in the country increased options for running workloads with enhanced resilience and availability. These regions also enable secure data storage within India and provide low-latency services to end users.

Between 2016 and 2022, AWS has made a significant investment of over 30,900 crore in the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region. This investment encompasses both capital and operating expenditures associated with the construction, maintenance, and operation of the data centers in that region.

AWS estimates that its overall contribution to India's gross domestic product (GDP) during the period from 2016 to 2022 surpassed 38,200 crore (equivalent to USD 4.6 billion). Additionally, this investment has supported the creation of nearly 39,500 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in Indian businesses on an annual basis.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision is driving (the) expansion of cloud and data centres in India," Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated in a statement.

“MeitY is also working on a Cloud and Data Center Policy to catalyse innovation, sustainability, and growth of India Cloud," the minister added.

Puneet Chandok, the President of Commercial Business at AWS India and South Asia, expressed that the intended investment will have far-reaching positive impacts, assisting India in its journey towards becoming a leading force in the global digital landscape.

(With inputs from Reuters and PTI)

 

