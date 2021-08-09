Amazon's Cloudtail India to be discontinued from May 2022

Bengaluru/New Delhi: One of Amazon India’s largest sellers, Cloudtail India will cease to exist starting May, next year, as N.R. Narayana Murthy-owned Catamaran Ventures and Amazon India break their seven year long partnership, at a time when Indian government and its agencies tighten vigil and launch multiple investigations on US e-commerce firms alleging violations of foreign investment rules in retail.

In a joint statement on Monday, Catamaran Ventures and Amazon India said that they will not be renewing their contract for joint venture Prione Business Services Ltd., the parent of Cloudtail India, leading to the end of its seven-year term on May 19, 2022.

According to the statement, Prione, which was founded in 2014, has enabled over 300,000 sellers and entrepreneurs to go online and enabled 4 million merchants with digital payment capabilities.

“Amazon and Catamaran entered into a joint venture (JV) in the early days of e-commerce in India with a shared vision of transforming hundreds of thousands of small businesses by providing online capabilities, enabling them to access customers both in India and globally. We are humbled by how the JV exceeded its vision, helping online commerce evolve, and positively impacting over 4.3 million small businesses, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, and contributing to India’s digital economy," Amit Agarwal, global senior vice president and country head, Amazon India.

India prohibits foreign direct investment (FDI) in inventory-based models for e-commerce, instead allowing companies such as Amazon India and Flipkart to work only as marketplaces which allow sellers listed on their platforms to sell goods to shoppers.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had issued Press Note No 2 on 26 December 2018, disallowing participation of marketplaces in seller activities through any group companies.

A ‘group companies’ means two or more enterprises which, directly or indirectly, exercise 26% or more of voting rights in other enterprise, or appoint more than 50% of members of board of directors in the other enterprise, as per the law.

To abide by the law, in 2019, Catamaran Ventures eventually increased its stake in Cloudtail’s parent company to 76% from 51% earlier, with Amazon reducing its stake to 24% from 49% earlier.

“We are happy that Prione has leveraged global best practices for e-commerce in India, created jobs, and provided millions of Indian customers access to a wide selection of products from across the country by leveraging technology. As our JV with Amazon reaches the end of its tenure, I reflect on this successful partnership that introduced the power of digitization and empowered hundreds of thousands of SMBs across big and small towns." said M.D. Ranganath, president, Catamaran.

In January, this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also launched an investigation into Amazon India after receiving communication from the commerce ministry seeking “necessary action" against e-commerce companies about certain multi-brand business operations.

“Both Amazon India and Catamaran have thought it is fit to exit the JV, considering the near expiry of the term. There is no longer an anchor seller needed as e-commerce has gained popularity from various individual small sellers. Further, with the changing regulatory environment and with e-commerce operating guidelines changing, it looks like both parties have thought dissolving the entity is the best route," said an individual, aware of the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

For the financial year 2019-20, Cloudtail India Private Limited, reported revenues of ₹11,413 crore, a 28% jump from the previous fiscal, according to data sourced from business intelligence platform, Tofler. The company reported a net profit of ₹68 crore during the same fiscal.

In the past, even Amazon’s arch rival Flipkart has come under the government’s scrutiny for violating foreign direct investment norms that bar overseas firms from multi-brand retail.

ED’s Flipkart probe began in 2012 and found evidence of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations in 2014. It recently sent notices to the company, it’s previous investors and founders Sachin and Binny Bansal asking why a $1.35 billion penalty shouldn’t be imposed on them.

Flipkart Online, floated by founders Sachin and Binny Bansal, shut operations in 2015, with WS Retail, once the anchor seller on Flipkart, also separated from its parent three years ago, Mint reported last week.

On Monday, India’s apex court allowed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to continue its investigation against Amazon and Flipkart. CCI directed an investigation after Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), alleged the two e-commerce majors were abusing their market dominance and giving preferential treatment to sellers they control indirect stakes in.

