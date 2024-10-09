Amazon’s costly space race is grounding profit margin hopes

Amazon is in the midst of internal changes that might improve its cost structure. In a memo to employees last month, Chief Executive Andy Jassy announced a plan to boost each manager’s number of direct reports by at least 15% by the end of March. Some on Wall Street saw this as a stealth layoff announcement, since the move will likely thin out the management ranks of a company now boasting a workforce of more than 1.5 million. Jassy used the same memo to require employees to return to working in the office five days a week, which could effectively push out some who prefer to stay remote. Amazon might find launching a fleet of expensive satellites to be its easiest task at hand.