21 Nov 2022
Research shows decline in user satisfaction at the e-commerce empire, and analysts see link to search results, product quality
For nearly three decades, Amazon.com Inc. has been defined by its obsession over customers. Recent information, however, suggests that consumer enthusiasm about the country’s largest online retailer has slipped.